How to use the PC Box Link in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield is taking a page out of Let’s Go’s book by allowing trainers to take Pokémon out of the PC Box anywhere, at any time, to switch around their teams.

This is done through a new item known as the PC Box Link, which is given to you as you progress through the game.

But for those of you that like to mash through tutorials and cutscenes, you might have missed exactly when you got this important item, as well as when and how you can use it, so we are here to help you out to bring you back up to speed.

To open the PC box when you are out in a Route or the Wild Area, just follow these quick and easy steps:

Step 1: Press X to open up the Main Menu

Step 2: Select the "Pokémon" option to bring up your current team.

Step 3: Press the R Button and your Box will open, letting you change your Party at will.

Just a note, you will only be able to access this feature the first time you enter the Wild Area and it can’t be used all the time, such as in Gym Challenges.