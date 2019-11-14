How to turn off Autosave in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield is the first game in the core RPG series to introduce an autosave feature. By default, it is always on when you start a new game and can be a pain for some players.

Thankfully, for those who want to exploit the game to the fullest or just like having control over your saves, there is a way to turn it on and off within the game’s system menu.

If you want to turn off, or turn autosave back on, just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Press the X button to access the Main Menu

Press the X button to access the Main Menu Step 2: Navigate to Options

Navigate to Options Step 3: Scroll down to “autosave” you will then be able to decide if you want the game to have autosave functionality turned on or off.

It’s a pretty simple process, but it’s a shame that it isn’t exactly explained to the player throughout their session. Turning off autosave does come with its benefits for those chaining Shiny Pokémon or using speedrunner exploits, so thankfully there is a way for it to be turned off.