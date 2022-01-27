How to trade Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Trading is still available and the location will be very useful.

Even with limited online functionality, Pokémon Legends: Arceus does still feature a way to let players trade with each other from around the world.

After completing Mission No. 4 in the game’s main story, players will be able to unlock the Trading Post inside of Jubilife Village.

Located near the top right of Jubilife, the Trading Post will let players link up with each other via Nintendo Switch Online and trade Pokémon. And yes, you’ll need an NSO subscription to trade online.

Unfortunately, Legends: Arceus uses the same tedious trade functionality as Sword and Shield, meaning you’ll have to set a Link Code to connect with other players. But the actual system has been slightly updated.

Legends: Arceus still uses Link Codes, but they’re now eight-digit codes, giving players more freedom to customize the code, which should cut down on the number of times you have unwanted players linking with you before your friends.

Once two players connect, they can freely trade Pokémon as many times as they want. Just be aware you still could match up with a random player, so check their in-game name before you actually start trading.

Items can also be exchanged here using points you get from finding other players’ items on the ground after they’ve been knocked out. This includes a lot of the items necessary to evolve certain species of Pokémon.