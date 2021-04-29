How to take snapshots of Wild Pokémon in Pokemon Go

In celebration of the upcoming launch of Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Go players have been tasked with putting their photography skills to the test by taking snapshots of species out in the wild.

Players have been tasked with similar objectives in the past, but the thing that may be tripping some people up is the addition of the “in the wild” criteria.

Have no fear though, as completing these challenges can be handled in a snap with just a little help. Here is how you can take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

How to take a snapshot of a Pokémon in the wild

First, find the wild Pokémon you plan on snapshotting.

To engage with the Pokémon, press their icon on your Map screen.

Once in the battle phase, you will see a camera icon at the center of the top part of your screen.

Press this and you’ll be brought to a more traditional-looking camera screen where you can press the shutter button to capture your snapshot.

And that’s it! You’re now on your way to capturing all the Pokémon in the region and completing your research tasks. Some of the missions may detail specific Pokémon that you will have to take a photo of before they can be completed, so ensure that you’re well-prepared to chase down what you need.