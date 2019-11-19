How to stop a Pokémon from evolving in Sword and Shield

Sometimes, you just don’t want Pokémon to evolve in Sword and Shield.

It could be for a number of reasons. Maybe you’re waiting to get to a certain level to unlock a move for a Pokémon that it can’t learn otherwise. Or maybe you want to instead evolve the Pokémon into one of its different forms.

While it might be a pain to potentially lose hours of progress leveling up a Pokémon only for it to evolve when you didn’t want it to, there are ways for you to go about fixing this issue and stopping it from evolving altogether.

Stopping a Pokémon from evolving is quite easy. You can attach an Everstone item to your Pokémon, which will stop it from evolving as long as it’s equipped.

The other method involves spamming the B button every time your Pokémon goes to evolve and the cutscene begins to play. This should prevent it from evolving and return you to the game with the same Pokémon you had.