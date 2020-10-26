How to Shiny Hunt the Regis in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

Shiny Hunting is a big part of the Pokémon experience if you plan on doing more than just beating the games and completing the Pokédex, and one thing that Shiny hunters love is static encounters that aren’t Shiny locked.

A static encounter is when you can interact with an NPC, item, or Pokémon in the overworld and either enter a battle or receive the same Pokémon without any RNG.

For example, in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion has several static encounters with the Regis, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizon. And you can easily jump into Shiny hunting some of them right as you finish talking with Peony in Freezington.

The Regis are almost instantly accessible to you as you venture around the tundra, and the fastest method for Shiny hunting them is better than most strategies you could hope for, mainly because knocking out or running from a Regi won’t force you to soft reset.

Many players have been talking about how defeating the Regis and then reactivating the floor patterns is quicker than soft-resetting, which could be true for some. So if you prefer this method, simply bring strong Pokémon that can easily defeat each Titan and you can quickly reset the encounter to try and re-roll for a Shiny.

However, it should be noted that the three percent Shiny Odds increase that you would normally get for battling 500 or more of the same Pokémon only works for wild encounters, not static Pokémon. So if you were banking on the boost kicking in, you should probably move to a different method.

This isn't new information, but since it seems unclear to people:



The extra rerolls that you have a 3% chance of getting if you've battled 500+ of a pokemon are only for wild encounters, not static encounters.



This means that legendaries like the regis/etc don't benefit. — Michael (@SciresM) October 25, 2020

The other unconventional method is simply running away from the encounter after you see it isn’t Shiny. This will only force you to redo the glowing patterns and talk to the statue again, which is a little more reliable than defeating the Regi each time and doing the same.

Lastly, you can simply save before you start the encounter and soft-reset for a Shiny until you get one, the tried and true method that most hunters are used to. This is the best method when battling Regigigas since it is a Dynamax encounter rather than a normal one.