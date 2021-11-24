Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl provides different ways for players to communicate both locally and online. The newly added groups feature is an effective way to find like-minded people friends.

Grouping with players will provide a few in-game features otherwise unvailable, but the main reason you’d want to do this is so that you can battle or trade with friends online.

The game doesn’t provide players with instructions on how to use the group service unless they seek it out specifically, so you may be wondering how you and your friends can start and join groups. The process is quite straightforward, but there is a catch.

How to setup a group for online trading in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

To set up a group for online trading in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you must speak to an NPC in Jubilife City, who will allow you to create or join a group.

Head to Jubilife City and you’ll notice a green-haired NPC next to the fountain northwest of the Pokémon Center. Speaking to them will give you the decision to create or join a group. If you create a group, you’ll be asked to name the group. For those joining, they’ll need to select the join option before finding the group from a list.

You’ll need to have met a player in a local room first and mixed your records if you’d like to join their group. If so, then you’ll be in the same group and trading by heading to the Global Room and selecting “Yes, with my group”.

Unfortunately, there is no way to join the group of somebody who you haven’t met in the Union Room, so you’ll need to do that first.