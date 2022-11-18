How to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet online with friends using Union Circle, explained

One of the most highly anticipated features added to Pokémon with Scarlet and Violet is its multiplayer options. For the first time, players can roam the complete map alongside friends, to their heart’s desires.

If you’re jumping in on the action and planning to do so with your friends you’ll need to get familiar with the Union Circle. This is the tool that can be used to join your friends or have them join you.

While it can be accessed from any Pokécenter or on the go, here is exactly what you’ll need to do if you want to play alongside friends.

How to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet online with friends using Union Circle

Image via The Pokémon Company

Starting up multiplayer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet could not be easier thanks to the Union Circle. This system will allow you to hop into the same world as up to three other friends and start exploring, adventuring, and simply hanging out in this unique digital world.

To boot up a multiplayer lobby via the Union Circle simply follow these steps. However, before you start, make sure you are connected to the internet. This can be done by opening up the main menu and pressing the left bumper.

Now you’re online here’s what you need to do.

From the main menu choose Poke Portal.

In this menu choose Union Circle.

Now you can either create your own group or join a friend’s.

If you’re making a group choose that option and share with your friends your generated link code.

Have your friends join using this code.

Once you’re all in the room simply chose “set out together” and start adventuring!

When you’re playing with friends you won’t be able to complete story content, but you can adventure all across Paldea encountering and capturing new and old Pokémon.