How to make a sour sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you are looking to grind as many Blueberry Points (BP) as possible in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, that means you will eventually need to get cooking solo or with friends to complete quests. Sandwiches are a big part of that, and a sour sandwich is one option on the menu.

Making a sandwich is easy until you get into the specifics since each ingredient can potentially change the flavor profile and bonuses you get from them. When working on Blueberry Quests (BBQs) that means you need to focus on the recipe to get the exact sandwich you need.

Easy way to make a sour sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Cooking is easy, but getting the sandwich you want is a bit harder. Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

While traveling through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk’s Terarium, you will see Vending Machines located across the map at Rest Stops. If you scroll to the bottom of the items they offer, you can purchase dozens of sandwich ingredients that can be used to make your sour sandwich.

The basic recipe that we tested only requires three cucumbers and two servings of vinegar. This is the cheapest and easiest way to make a sour sandwich without using too many ingredients, but there is one other guaranteed method.

If you put a Sour Herba Mystica on any of your sandwiches without another Herba Mystica on it, you will automatically make that sandwich sour. You can get Herba Mystica in several ways, but the most common is by completing Tera Raids. Just try to time going into a raid with some of your other BBQs.