How to level up fast in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there are a lot of new mechanics that main-series Pokémon games haven’t used in the past, so the traditional methods of leveling up quickly are no longer possible.

There are no trainers to repeat battles with or gyms to provide an extra boost of XP in Legends: Arceus, so what kind of things are players doing to level up quicker? Here are a few methods that players can use to level their Pokémon up in no time.

Exp. Candies from Alpha Pokémon

Alpha Pokémon drop Exp. Candies and it is reported that Alpha Chansey and Blissey drop extra candies. It’s worth it to take on any Alpha Pokémon if you come across one and have strong enough Pokémon to defeat them. It is recommended to only engage Alpha Pokémon if you are three or more ranks above whatever rank you entered that zone with. For example, in Obsidian Fieldlands, you start as Star rank zero. In order to take on the Alpha Pokémon that are in that zone, you’ll want to be Star rank three or four before you engage with them.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

For Alpha Chansey and Blissey specifically, head to the Obisidian Fieldlands for Blissey, who is in the mountain range to the right of Obsidian Falls, and for Chansey, head to Tombolo Walk in Cobalt Coastlands.

Mass outbreaks

Mass outbreaks are great for Shiny hunting, and they’re also great for bonking a lot of Pokémon’s noggins with Pokéballs. Once you catch them, they’ll grant XP to the entire party, which can even out leveling your entire party instead of leveling just one at a time with Exp. Candies. Plus there’s the added bonus that you’ll run into a Shiny while catching.

Buying Exp. Candies

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Instead of grinding Alpha Pokémon, you can choose to buy candies from Bonn at his Candy Shop just to the side of the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. The downside to his shop is that the candies are quite expensive, so it is recommended to combine this method with the mass outbreaks method.

The more Pokémon you turn in to the Professor, the more money you get, and there’s even a bonus for having more than 20 Pokémon registered in the same report. Take the money from that and buy as many candies as you can afford to level up your Pokémon.