How to level Pokémon fast in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Many Pokémon fans are waiting to get their hands on the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games. And as much as people are excited about reliving or experiencing the stories for the first time, many are also excited for their end-game content and want to get there as quickly as possible.

For that, the best way to zip through the game is to level up Pokémon as quickly as possible, so that the Gym Leaders don’t give you much trouble.

The quickest ways to level up Pokemon is to either KO a lot of Pokémon with an NPC partner, or using the Vs. Seeker to rematch higher leveled trainers.

With an NPC partner, all of the encounters will be double battles, which means double the XP. Plus, with the partner healing your Pokémon after each battle, it means that there will be fewer trips to the Pokémon Center, and less chance of your Pokémon fainting in battle. It also means not having to carry as many items and spend your hard-earned money.

The Vs. Seeker is the other quick way to level up Pokémon, and is used to rematch higher level trainers. This is a good option for those who are higher in level, since you get more experience points from trainer battles than hunting wild Pokémon.

Similar to most other recent main series games, the EXP Share is obtainable and grants battle experience to your whole party. This allows you to pick up a lower level Pokémon and level it up quickly in order to battle with it. It also means that you can battle with those Pokémon in higher level areas in order to gain the most XP possible.