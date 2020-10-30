How to get World Cap Pikachu

It hasn’t quite been 80 days yet, but you don’t need to travel around the globe to get your hands on the World Cap Pikachu from Pokémon Journeys: The Series.

To claim your World Cap Pikachu, key in the password K1NP1KA1855 via Mystery Gift in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Go beyond the Galar region with a Pikachu wearing Ash’s cap from #PokemonJourneys!



Bring this Pikachu along on your #PokemonSwordShield journey with this password: K1NP1KA1855



Details and previous passwords can be found here: https://t.co/7Z53CKFSPL pic.twitter.com/1uT50X78m9 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) October 30, 2020

Here are the full steps to add Unova Cap Pikachu to your party:

Launch your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game. Navigate to Mystery Gift on the X menu. Press Get a Mystery Gift. Press Get with Code/Password and ensure that you are connected to the internet. Enter the password K1NP1KA1855 Save your game.

World Cap Pikachu is the last Pikachu to join your party in celebration of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s DLC release, The Crown Tundra. It’s a land filled with hardships, adventure, and new legendary Pokémon forms–and now, your eight special Pikachu, all head-geared up and ready to go.