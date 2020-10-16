How to get Unova Cap Pikachu in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Changing seasons, varied geography, and an abundance of buildings–Unova is inspired by the city that never sleeps, and it’ll be wise to get your style points on with the Unova Cap Pikachu from Pokémon the Series: Black and White.

To claim your Unova Cap Pikachu, key in the password P1KABESTW1SH via Mystery Gift in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Another behatted Pikachu would like to join your team! There’s a whole world out there, so why not take this new friend with you to explore it?



Here are the full steps to add Unova Cap Pikachu to your party:

Launch your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game. Navigate to Mystery Gift on the X menu. Press Get a Mystery Gift. Press Get with Code/Password and ensure that you are connected to the internet. Enter the password P1KABESTW1SH Save your game.

Unova Cap Pikachu is the fifth of eight special Pikachu coming to join your party ahead of upcoming DLC release for Pokémon Sword and Shield, The Crown Tundra, on Oct. 22. Each adorable pocket monster will don one of his trainer Ash’s iconic caps throughout the long-running anime series.