How to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go

Evolution time.
Published: Mar 5, 2024 05:05 am
If you plan to collect all of Eevee’s evolutions in Pokémon Go, you need to snag yourself an Umbreon.

Umbreon, one of two eeveelutons added in the second generation of Pokémon games, has a unique evolution method in Pokémon Go that uses the game’s Buddy System and the natural time of day.

So, if you plan to get yourself an Umbreon on your goal to complete the Pokédex, here is what you need to do.

What is the Umbreon name trick in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Umbreon Pokémon Go
Shiny Umbreon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have never evolved an Eevee into Umbreon, you can have a single Eevee evolve by changing its name to “Tamao” and then evolving it. This makes Eevee evolve into Umbreon regardless of its Friendship Level, time, and other factors. You can only do this once, though, so if you want more Umbreons in the future, you need to do another method.

How to evolve Eevee into Umbreon in Pokémon Go

Umbreon Pokémon Unite
Time to evolve. Screenshot via TiMi Studios

To evolve an Eevee into Umbreon the usual way, first, set the Eevee you want to evolve as your Buddy Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Then walk 10km with the Eevee as your Buddy. After walking 10km with your Eevee, wait until it’s night in your local time zone. Past 8 pm is a good time to wait for any Pokémon that evolves at night. If you have done all these small missions, you can evolve your Eevee using 50 Eevee candy, and it should evolve into Umbreon.

If you evolve it during the day instead, you get Espeon. Make sure you haven’t got many hearts on your Buddy’s Friendship Level, or it’ll evolve into Sylveon regardless of what time you choose to evolve it.

