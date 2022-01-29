How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Players are starting to explore the Hisuian region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Shiny hunters are on the lookout for Shiny Pokémon—and getting the Shiny Charm can increase their chances of finding success.

The early indications for Shiny rates for Pokémon are pretty promising for those who love to attempt to complete a Shiny Pokédex. The base rate for Shiny Pokémon seems to still be the standard 1/4096 that most recent Pokémon titles have. But to increase Shiny odds, the Shiny Charm is often the first step.

How and where to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

To get the Shiny Charm, you have to complete your Pokédex and reach Research Level 10 on all Pokémon in the Pokédex. This is a big undertaking: there are 242 Pokémon in the Pokédex, and all of them need to be researched to level 10 before you can get the Shiny Charm.

Once a Pokémon’s research level is at 10, the Pokédex entry is considered complete. However, the rare spawns of some of the Pokémon and the several tasks required to research a Pokémon all the way to level 10 can make meeting the requirements for the Shiny Charm into a herculean task.

When you’ve completed the Pokédex after finishing the game, head back to Jubilife Village and go to the Galaxy Hall. Talk to the Professor, and a cutscene will play. During the cutscene, you will receive the Shiny Charm.

According to Serebii, the base rate for Shiny Pokémon is 1/4096. It’s then lowered to 1/2048 when all Pokémon in the Pokédex are researched to level 10 and is lowered further to 1/1024 when the research is perfect. With the Shiny Charm, rates are even lower. The Shiny Charm plus all Pokémon at level 10 research is a 1/819 chance, while perfect research of all Pokémon in the Pokédex plus the Shiny Charm results in a 1/585 chance.