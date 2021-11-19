How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Shiny hunters who get through to the end game of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are eager to get their hands on the Shiny Charm, which doubles the odds of finding a Shiny Pokémon.

In just about any main series Pokémon game, the pre-requisite to getting the Shiny Charm is catching every Pokémon in the game. This is different from filling out the PokéDex, which only requires the player to see the Pokémon. To get the Shiny Charm, you must catch or trade for all of the Pokémon in the PokéDex.

That means you’ll need to capture all 149 Pokémon in the Sinnoh PokéDex before you’ll be able to start Shiny hunting with the increased odds.

Once you’ve caught all 149 Pokémon, head to the Grand Lake Hotel and speak to an NPC who will give you the Shiny Charm once you show him you’ve caught them all.

After you’ve collected the Shiny Charm, your odds will increase from 1/4,096 to 1/3,640. There are methods to increase the odds even farther, but to get the highest odds of finding a Shiny, trainers must obtain the Shiny Charm first.

There are plenty more ways to increase your Shiny odds as well, but having the Shiny Charm gives a nice boost to the odds while you finish up the rest of your National Dex and offers a higher chance of Shinies while playing through the game passively.