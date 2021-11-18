How to get the Pokétch off the screen in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Pokétch is very useful, but it's too big to be hanging around on the screen for long periods of time.

The Pokétch is a feature that returns to Pokémon remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and fans who have their hands on the game are starting to acquire them and are having trouble getting the overlay in the top right corner off of the screen.

There are multiple different uses for the Pokétch, such as a list of your current Pokémon with their hit points, a memo feature that allows you to write or draw on it, a Happiness Checker, and more. It’s an incredibly useful tool, especially for finding hidden items.

The Pokétch is obtained in Jubilife City and you must unlock it to move forward in the game. To obtain the device, you must have unlocked the Town Map, and then find three coupons from three clowns to receive the Pokétch watch from the owner of the company.

How to remove the Pokétch from the screen

After you receive the Pokétch, it hovers in the upper right corner of the screen. Press and hold the R button to hide it. Alternatively, you can bring up the Pokétch at any time by pressing R.