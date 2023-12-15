How to get the Mark Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The Mark Charm is your ultimate reward in the Blueberry Academy.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, you receive the Mark Charm from Professor Cyrano at the Blueberry Academy after capturing all 240 Pokémon in the Blueberry Pokédex. This includes all Legendary Pokémon that can be spawned via Snacksworth.

The Mark Charm in The Indigo Disk is the final reward linked to game progression. It boosts the likelihood of encountering wild Pokémon with marks. Marks are unique titles a Pokémon has that show when it enters battle. With over 49 different marks available, they don’t impact gameplay but add personality to your Pokémon. Additionally, these marks change the interaction style of your character with Pokémon as they land or miss hits.

Where to find Professor Cyrano and get the Mark Charm in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

The Professor at the entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve registered every Pokémon in the Blueberry Pokédex, visit Professor Cyrano at the entrance of Blueberry Academy in the Terrarium. Simply talking to him will reward you with the Mark Charm.

The Mark Charm doesn’t require equipping or activating. Similar to the Shiny Charm, Catch Charm, and other charms, it’s a key item that remains active in your bag. With this charm, your odds of encountering Pokémon with marks are now tripled compared to the base rate.

Pokémon you don’t need to catch to get Mark Charm in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Hard work pays off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only Pokémon technically in the Blueberry Pokédex you don’t need to catch to get a Mark Charm are the event-only Walking Wake, Iron Leaves, and the upcoming Mythical Pecharunt. Since none of these Pokémon are found in the wild and are currently impossible to catch, it would be unfair to add them as a requirement to complete this quest.

Aside from this trio, you must have registered every regular and Legendary Pokémon available in the Terrarium, including all starters and their evolutions.