How to get the Leader’s Crest evolution item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ever wanted a Pokémon that sits on its own hair? Well, now you can with the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Bisharp evolution, Kingambit.

The evolution method to get this massive beast isn’t that simple and will require several steps to complete before you can get your hands on a Kingambit.

There are some prerequisites Scarlet and Violet players will need to accomplish before they get their very own giant metal samurai, and it will require some preparation as well. Players will need to get a few Pokémon up to at least level 45 in order to be able to defeat the wild Pokémon in the area you’re headed to.

The second step requires players to head to North Province (Area Three) and locate a Bisharp that is surrounded by Pawniard. Catch the Bisharp that is surrounded by that pack of Pawniards and it will grant you the Leader’s Crest.

This item is needed to be able to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit.

Make sure the Bisharp you want to evolve has the Leader’s Crest evolution item in its possession, and then find some Bisharp in the wild to defeat. After you’ve defeated three wild Bisharp that are leading a group of Pawniards, the one in your party that is holding the Leader’s Crest will evolve into Kingambit after the third victory.

Be sure to only encounter Bisharps that have the group of Pawniard’s around them, or it won’t count towards the three defeats you need to evolve it.

Although it takes several steps to get a Kingambit, the Pokémon seems fairly strong and will be a solid addition to any Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team that is in need of a giant blade-headed Pokémon that enjoys sitting on its own hair.