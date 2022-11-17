Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are giving several older Pokémon new life through various methods, and Bisharp might just be king among them thanks to a new evolution that makes the Unovan powerhouse even stronger.

Known for its impressive Attack stat, Bisharp is getting a lot of love from Game Freak since it will now evolve into the equal chess and shogun-inspired form of Kingambit.

Fans of both Bisharp and the new design will obviously be eager to evolve the hair-sitting samurai, but this isn’t just a walk through the castle courtyard: you will need to meet special conditions to get Bisharp to evolve. Kingambit will be worth it since it commands massive power and an army of loyal Pawniard and Bisharp.

How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet using Leader’s Crest

Not only will you need to have a Bisharp in your party, but you will also need to obtain a new item known as the Leader’s Crest.

Giving this item to Bisharp is the first step in helping it stand above all other Bisharp in its previous army, but you will then need to challenge other Bisharp in the wild. Defeating three of them while your own Bisharp holds the Leader’s Crest will then result in an evolution at the conclusion of the third battle.

The easiest way to accomplish all of this is by heading to North Province (Area Three) and bringing some tough Pokémon that can take on at least level 45 wild encounters with you. Pawniard and Bisharp can be found here, and catching a Bisharp that is surrounded by Pawniard should result in it having a Leader’s Crest.