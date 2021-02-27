How to get the First Partner Pack Pokémon 25th anniversary TCG collection

As part of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, a special collection of trading cards is among the limited-edition items that will be available for players to purchase.

The anniversary-themed collection of TCG called the First Partner Pack and will focus on special reprints of starter Pokémon cards. Each month, a new themed pack will be released, featuring three oversized starter cards from a specific region and two regular booster packs.

The cards include the first printing of each starter Pokémon from their initial sets, meaning it’ll be the Base Set look for Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle, while Cyndaquil, Chikorita, and Totodile will have one of their artworks from Neo Genesis. All of them will also have a 25th-anniversary stamp on the card, too.

The binder and each subsequent pack will cost $9.99. If you purchase the First Partner Collector’s Binder, it comes with an oversized Pikachu promo card.

Originally, the first portion of the collection, the binder, was supposed to be up for pre-order today, but as of now, it is not listed on the official Pokémon Center store. Here is what the release schedule was supposed to be.

First Partner Collector’s Binder — Feb. 26

First Partner Pack (Galar) — March 5

First Partner Pack (Alola) — April 2

First Partner Pack (Kalos) — May 7

First Partner Pack (Unova) — June 4

First Partner Pack (Sinnoh) — July 9

First Partner Pack (Hoenn) — Aug. 6

First Partner Pack (Johto) — Sept. 3

First Partner Pack (Kanto) — Oct. 8

More details about when the collection is officially made available should be shared on the official Pokémon social channels.