How to get the Baneful Fox mask and Growlithe Kimono Set in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus just launched, and in the Pokémon Company’s usual fashion there are some freebies up for grabs for those who purchase the game within the first few months of release.

The Baneful Fox mask and Growlithe Kimono Set are only available for those who purchase the game before May 9. Once you’ve purchased the game, you must first unlock the Mystery Gifts function, which is only available after you complete Mission Five and defeat your rival’s Pikachu in the game’s story.

Screengrab via Pokémon Company

To get to the Mystery Gifts window, press up on the D-pad and cycle to the wireless communication tab. The option for Mystery Gifts will be one of the options you can choose to receive your bonus items. The game doesn’t give any indication that you’ve unlocked the Mystery Gifts function, so it’s up to players to find it themselves.

Screengrab via Pokémon Company

The time it takes to get to Mission Five is after roughly two hours of playthrough. Once the Mystery Gifts function is unlocked, you’ll be able to receive the Baneful Fox mask and the Growlithe Kimono Set. Players don’t need an active Nintendo Switch Online Membership, but an internet connection is required to receive the bonus gifts.

Players can also receive 30 Heavy Balls as a pre-order or early purchase bonus, but these items are only obtainable for players who have purchased the game in Nintendo’s eShop. If you bought a copy from the eShop, you should have received a code to redeem in-game for the 30 Heavy Balls.

For those who have Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl saves on their Switch consoles, they will also be able to get a Darkrai once the main campaign in Legends: Arceus is complete. Players can obtain the Pokémon by completing an endgame research quest.