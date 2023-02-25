How to get Spinda during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

With Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn happening from February 25 to 26, there will be plenty of opportunities to catch your favorite Gen III Pokémon. In addition to boosted spawn rates for Hoenn Pokémon, players can take advantage of the many Research tasks that will be made available throughout the event.

These Research tasks are important for collecting rewards and earning encounters with specific Pokémon. In fact, there are some Hoenn Pokémon that can only be encountered after completing the tasks. This means it’s extra important to do as many Research tasks as you can so you don’t miss out on any rare Pokémon.

One Pokémon that will be locked behind Research tasks is Spinda, which might be a surprise for players who attended the in-person Go Tour festivities in Las Vegas prior to this.

How to encounter Spinda during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

A Spinda encounter can be earned by essentially completing the Chasing Legends Special Research tasks for Rhi and the Go Ultra Recon Squad.

Chasing Legends has six pages of tasks to complete, and Spinda happens to be all the way on the last page. This means players will have to clear the first five pages of the research before tackling the Special Research task that will be them an encounter with Spinda.

Once you get to page six, you’ll need to claim your exp reward and defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader. After completing both of these tasks, you will earn yourself a Spinda encounter.

This is a significant departure from how players in or near Las Vegas were able to encounter Spinda during Go Tour: Hoenn when it was an in-person event last weekend. There were plenty of exclusive Research opportunities for Spinda based at select PokéStops, but those are now gone.