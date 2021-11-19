Since its introduction in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, Rotom has been one of the most unique species in the game. The Electric and Ghost-type Pokémon has a variety of forms, all based on electrical appliances.

Players can switch between these forms between battles, making Rotom one of the most diverse Pokémon in the game. If you’re looking to make the Plasma Pokémon a mainstay, then you might want to know how to access its full range of forms.

How to get Rotom Forms in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Screengrab via RuffledRowlit

First, you’ll need to get the regular form of Rotom, which can only be done once you’ve completed the game and received the National Pokédex.

Once you’ve done that, head to the Old Chateau in Eterna Forest. Use Cut to take down the trees in your path and enter the building. Head on upstairs and enter the middle doorway, leading you to a ton of other doors.

Take the first door on your left and you’ll notice a TV sitting in the room. Iteract with the TV and you will encounter Rotom. After battling and catching the Pokémon, a Secret Key will be granted to you.

Take the Secret Key to the Galactic HQ in Eterna City and open the secret room, located in the top left of the main room. Face the back wall and press “A” to open up the secret doorway.

Pass through and you will see a variety of appliances. As you press on these different appliances, you’ll earn different forms for your Rotom. Once you’ve done this with all the appliances, you’ll now have each in your Rotom Catalogue item where you can change between forms at will.