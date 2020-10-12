How to get Rocket Red Eggs in Pokémon Go

Niantic has added a new type of egg to hatch during a limited-time event in Pokémon Go today. Trainers will have until Oct. 19 to get a Strange Egg and hatch a Poison and Dark-type Pokémon.

To get a Strange Egg, players have to defeat a Team Go Rocket leader and walk 12 kilometers to hatch it. These eggs can hatch into Larvitar, Scraggy, Trubbish, and Vullaby. During this event, the required distance will be reduced to three kilometers.

Talk about a season of change! Trainers, do you have any idea what these Eggs could be? 🥚🔴🤔 pic.twitter.com/En6gDOVjOz — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 12, 2020

You’ll see Team Go Rocket grunts appearing in PokéStops and flying in balloons more often during the event as well. Defeat enough grunts to battle a Team Go Rocket leader and receive a Strange Egg after you win.

The Strange Egg will remain in the game after the event has ended, so don’t worry if you can’t leave the house right now and remember to follow local heath recommendations reguarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Team Go Rocket leaders will start using new Shadow Pokémon and players will even have a chance to catch a shiny version of Growlithe from Arlo, Drowzee from Sierra, and Omanyte from Cliff.