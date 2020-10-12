All Pokémon in Team Go Rocket Strange Red Eggs in Pokémon Go right now

New red Pokémon eggs called Strange Eggs have been added to Pokémon Go today as part of the An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research, which is the second set of event research for The Seasons Change event.

From now until Oct. 19, players will be able to battle Team Go Rocket grunts more frequently and encounter new Shadow Pokémon, while also collecting these eggs.

The Strange Eggs have a specific pool of Pokémon that can hatch from them, meaning all you need to do is collect them and you should get a rare Pokémon out of it. All of the Strange Eggs are set to 12km hatch distances. But during the event, that will be cut down to 25 percent.

Here are all of the Pokémon you can obtain by hatching those Strange Eggs.

Larvitar (Shiny Available)

Scraggy

Trubbish

Vullaby

This is actually the first time Vullaby and its evolution Mandibuzz have been available in Pokémon Go, so you better get to hatching since the Diapered Pokémon is only available inside of these Strange Eggs.