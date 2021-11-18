How to get Riolu and Lucario in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Riolu and Lucario are some of the most popular Pokémon of all-time, and thankfully for fans of the franchise, the evolutionary line is once more in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

While you could trade it with friends who have already found one in-game or get one from Pokémon GO once the feature is added in 2022, it is far easier to get a Riolu yourself organically in-game.

Late into the game, you will enter Canalave City and will be given the chance to take a ferry to Iron Island from a Sailor NPC in front of his boat. When you arrive, you can enter a cave where you will come across the character Riley, who will ask for your help.

You team up with Riley, and after fighting a few trainers and escaping the cave, he will offer to give you an egg. Inside this egg is a Riolu. This is the only way to get the Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Then, like with normal eggs, you need to walk around with it until it hatches. If you are lucky, it could even be a Shiny.

To evolve your Riolu into a Lucario, you must max out its happiness using items like a Soothe Bell. Once it levels up with max happiness, it’ll evolve into a Lucario.