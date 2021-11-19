The Hoenn region introduced three new unique Legendary Pokémon, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, they are back, but there’s also a more powerful Regi in the mix—Regigigas.

Regigigas is one of the most powerful Legendaries present in BDSP. While it is a Normal-type, it has a variety of different powerful moves at its disposal. While these gen-four remakes have kept the Pokémon and its encounter in the game much as they were in the original Diamond and Pearl, some things have changed.

You’ll now have to do a little more before you can go ahead and challenge Regigigas, so here is everything you’ll need to know.

How to get Regigigas in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To get Regigigas you’ll first need to have completed the game and have access to Ramanas Park.

Once in Ramanas Park, you’ll need to exchange enough shards to get three Discovery Slates. Take these into the park’s Discovery Room and use them to challenge and capture Regice, Registeel, and Regirock.

After you’ve caught all three of these Legendary titans, head back out of the Discovery Room and exit Ramanas Park. Make sure they are all present in your party, and then Fly to Snowpoint City at the most northern point of the map.

Once at Snowpoint City, head into Snowpoint Temple behind the Pokémon Centre. Head down through the stairs, solving all the puzzles on your way. Once you reach the bottom, you will see and be able to encounter and catch Regigigas.