How to get Rare and Exp. Candies in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Rare and Exp. Candies are some of the best items in Pokémon when you’re looking to level up easily. But they’re not always easy to come by.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, they’re still not very easy to come by, but not because you can’t buy them at a shop or farm them. It’s because they’re expensive to get if you don’t want to farm certain rare-spawning Pokémon.

How to get Rare Candy

Rare Candy is best used on Pokémon that don’t have a lot of XP toward their next level. A Rare Candy will take the Pokémon up to the next level and not one point of XP over that amount.

To get Rare Candy in Legends: Arceus, players can do a few things, but it will take a lot of time and effort to get a large number of Rare Candies.

The first way to get them is to farm lost satchels. These will award you Merit Points that will allow you to purchase Rare Candy from the Trading Post for 1,000 MP. It takes quite a few lost satchels to get one Rare Candy.

Another way to get Rare Candy is to do requests from people in Jubilife Village. There are several quests that give Rare Candies as a reward. These requests can’t be repeated, so after you complete them, your only way to farm Rare Candies is to also farm lost satchels.

How to get Exp. Candies

The best way to get Exp. Candies in Legends: Arceus is to farm Alpha Pokémon, specifically Chansey and Blissey, which drop extra candy. Those Pokémon can be found in the same spot each time you spawn in. Chansey can be found at Tombolo Walk in Cobalt Coastlands, while Blissey can be found in the mountain ranges of the Obsidian Fieldlands, near Obsidian Falls.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Each time you catch or defeat one of these two Pokémon, going out of the map and then back into it will respawn the Alpha, making them easy to farm as long as you have the Pokémon to defeat them. It’s recommended to be several levels above the Alphas before engaging with them, or else you risk blacking out and losing your stuff.

If you’ve got a lot of money to spend, you can buy Exp. Candies from Bonn right by the Galaxy Hall. He sells Exp. Candies for a hefty price tag, but it can be easier than farming Alpha Pokémon if money is easy to come by later in the game.