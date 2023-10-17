How to get Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, sizes, Shiny odds, more

Whether it be spooky season or are just in the mood for pumpkin-themed fun, Pumpkaboo is an interesting Pokémon to catch and train in Pokémon Go.

The Pumpkin Pokémon has a unique size mechanic that means you can find four different Pumpkaboo, and that doesn’t even take into account the methods you need to use to catch it, evolve it, or hunt for a Shiny Pumpkaboo.

Pumpkaboo was first added to Pokémon Go as part of the Halloween celebration in October 2021, which means it has been available for over two years. There have also been a number of Pumpkaboo themed items added to the game, like an avatar outfit and pose.

The main gimmick for Pumpkaboo, and its evolution Gourgeist, is having four sizes—Small, Average, Large, and Super. These change how the Pokémon appears just like the normal size mechanic that Pokémon Go uses—though it was first introduced with Pumpkaboo in the main Pokémon games.

With all of those different sizes, and the chance to potentially find a Shiny too, here is a full catch and evolution guide for Pumpkaboo. This includes an explanation on what sizes change for Pumpkaboo too.

How to catch Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist in Pokémon Go

Pumpkaboo fits right in with its namesake. Image via Niantic

Pumpkaboo is typically a featured encounter around October Pokémon Go events since it is literally the Pumpkin Pokémon and also a Ghost-type. Outside of that, you can encounter Pumpkaboo in the wild at random.

For October 2023 and its Halloween-themed celebrations that end on Oct. 31, Pumpkaboo was featured in the Harvest Festival event and research. It also had a Spotlight Hour on Oct. 17 to coincide with that event.

Pumpkaboo is not featured in any Egg hatch pools and Gourgeist has not been featured as a raid boss.

Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist sizes: What do different Pumpkaboo sizes do in Pokémon Go and how to get them

Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist, have four different sizes that they can appear as. Regardless of if your Pumpkaboo is Small, Average, Large, or Super, nothing really big changes. It is also completely random which one you encounter unless you are completing specific research tasks.

The size gimmick for Pumpkaboo works slightly differently than the general size feature that has been included in Pokémon for multiple generations now, which is purely cosmetic.

Pumpkaboo started a trend where Pokémon games add more variety to different Pokémon species by allowing all of them to appear at different sizes. For the Pumpkaboo line, not only will its cry sound deeper the bigger it gets, but the size does impact its stats.

Depending on which size of Pumpkaboo you catch, its stat distribution will look different, leading to certain Pumkaboo and Gourgeist being better for different roles—even though one form does tower over the rest.

Which Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist size is the best in Pokémon Go?

Small, Average, Large, and Super sized forms of Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist all share similar stats outside of one big outlier. You won’t really need to pay much attention to these stats if you don’t plan on using the Grass/Ghost-type in PvP battles or raids, but here is a full base stat breakdown for all four Pumpkaboo forms.

Pumpkaboo (Small) Attack: 122 Defense: 124 Stamina: 127 Max CP: 1,375

Pumpkaboo (Average) Attack: 121 Defense: 123 Stamina: 135 Max CP: 1,398

Pumpkaboo (Large) Attack: 120 Defense: 122 Stamina: 144 Max CP: 1,423

Pumpkaboo (Super) Attack: 118 Defense: 120 Stamina: 153 Max CP: 1,431



Just based on base stats, Pumpkaboo’s Super form is your best bet for getting the strongest version of the Pokémon.

How to evolve Pumpkaboo into Gourgeist in Pokémon Go

Pumpkaboo is one of several Pokémon featured in Pokémon Go that has multiple evolution methods.

Just like in the games, if you trade any Pumpkaboo with another player, it will immediately evolve into a Gourgeist. You can also use 200 Pumpkaboo Candy to evolve it, but it is best to just trade with a friend and save the Candy and Stardust you would use for powering your Grass/Ghost-type up.

Can Pumpkaboo or Gourgeist be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

As of the Halloween 2022 event, both Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. Good luck trying to get the size you want with its alternate colors, however, since that is just an added RNG variable for Shiny hunting the Pumpkin Pokémon.

