How to get Pokémon Go Fest 2022 exclusive items, poses, and more

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 gives players a chance to catch a bunch of rarer Pokémon that are hard to find outside of events. It also gives players a several rewards and some in-game items that they can get for free, or purchase from the in-game shop.

For players looking to customize their in-game avatars with some new cosmetics, here are all the avatar items exclusive to Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2022 exclusive avatar items

The first item that players will likely come across is the Land Form Shaymin T-Shirt, which is earned after the second Special Research, no matter which branch you picked. When you finish the Special Research, you’ll also earn a Gracidea Bouquet Pose, which players can equip and display to other players. The Lande Form Shaymin T-Shirt and Gracidea Bouquet Pose are only available to those who purchased a ticket for the event and completed the Special Research in its entirety.

In order to find and equip the Land Forme Shaymin T-Shirt, it can be found under the “tops” category, and the Gracidea Bouquet Pose can be found in Poses. You may have to scroll through the different options to find them, but they are unlocked as soon as you complete the Special Research.

Players can also obtain exclusive stickers from completing different branches of the Special Research, and they can also be gained from accepting gifts from other players.

There were some clothing items added to the event that players can get from the store, or simply from participating in the event, in addition to the Land Forme Shaymin T-Shirt and the Gracidea Bouquet Pose. The Go Fest 2022 T-Shirt is free just for logging in during the event, and can be found in the featured tab under style.

Two other items are found in the style screen under featured. There is an adorable Shaymin hat that is available for purchase in the in-game shop for 200 coins, and a Gracidea Face Sticker which can be purchased for 50 coins.

To find these items, click on your player profile, then find the symbol with the hanger on it that says “style”. From there, click “featured” and you will find all of the items available for purchase, plus the free shirt that you got for participating in the event.