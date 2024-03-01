Pokémon Go has plenty of Pikachu forms but one of the coolest is only now making its debut. That version is the smartest of the bunch, Pikachu Ph.D.

Wearing a labcoat, graduate hat, and glasses, this is the Pikachu you should be learning from but before you can you’ll first need to catch one. Fortunately, the process for encountering and capturing Pikachu Ph.D is simple, however, it will take a fair amount of effort.

Here’s everything you need to know so that you can add the smartest Pikachu to your collection.

How to get Pikachu Ph.D in Pokémon Go

It’s showcase time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s only one way to unlock Pikachu Ph.D in Pokémon Go and that is by earning a platinum medal in the game’s showcase system. To get a platinum medal you’ll have to compete and win at least 100 showcase competitions. Once you get a platinum medal you will be given the opportunity to encounter Pikachu Ph.D.

Once you have earned it, go to your showcase medal collection and press on the platinum to redeem your encounter. This is the same process for other rewards made newly available through the showcase system. Here is a look at everything on offer.

Requirements Reward Bronze Medal (one win) Pikachu Ph.D Glasses Silver Medal (10 wins) Pikachu Ph.D Headband Gold Medal (50 wins) New avatar pose Platinum Medal (100 wins) Pikachu Ph.D

Of course, alongside these rewards you’ll also get Stardust and XP just for taking part, so now it’s well worth the time to enter your favorite Pokémon into showcase competitions.

Right now this is the only method available to get Pikachu Ph.D, and we don’t expect it to change. Thanks to this new addition there is now a big reason to take part in these once-forgettable showcase events.