How to get North Face x Gucci clothing in Pokémon Go

Niantic has partnered with Gucci to release in-game cosmetics for Pokémon Go. As of Jan. 4, trainers from around the world can get the North Face x Gucci Collection avatar items for free for a limited time.
The items include T-shirts, hats, and backpacks that can be picked up at over 100 PokéStops placed on Gucci Pins, which are pop-up shops in select parks and stores.
The collaboration “celebrates the spirit of exploration in select locations around the world,” according to Gucci. Trainers can expect to get items with the North Face x Gucci collaboration logo mixed with nature-related patterns.
The avatar items correspond to real-world pieces that trainers can buy in stores. For more information on availability and where you can find the Pin stores, you can visit the official Gucci and North Face website.
Niantic hasn’t disclosed how long the items will be available for but listed the cities in which you can visit the PokéStops and grab the avatar items. Here’s the list of cities where you’ll find a Gucci Pin with a PokéStop to grab the North Face x Gucci Collection avatar items:
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
- Milan
- Florence
- Rome
- Paris
- Cannes
- Madrid
- London
- Moscow
- Vienna
- Brussels
- Berlin
- Frankfurt
- Munich
- Kuwait City
- Monaco
- Amsterdam
- Doha
- Cape Town
- Johannesburg
- Barcelona
- Geneva
- Istanbul
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
North America
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- New York City
- Los Angeles
- Chicago
- San Francisco
- Atlanta
- King of Prussia
- Palm Desert
- Scottsdale
- Houston
- Honolulu
- Orlando
- Paramus
- Manhasset
- Las Vegas
- Beverly Hills
- Miami
- Tysons
- Boston
- Troy
- Costa Mesa
- San Diego
- Seattle
- Dallas
- Washington DC
- Nashville
Latin America
- Sao Paulo
- Santiago
- Monterrey
- Mexico City
Asia
- Bangkok
- Hong Kong
- Singapore
- Osaka
- Tokyo
- Macau
- Kanazawa
- Nagoya
- Fukuoka
- Sendai
- Yokohama
- Kobe
- Sapporo
- Hiroshima
- Kyoto
- Taipei
- Taichung
Australia
- Sydney
- Melbourne