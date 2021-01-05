How to get North Face x Gucci clothing in Pokémon Go

Niantic has partnered with Gucci to release in-game cosmetics for Pokémon Go. As of Jan. 4, trainers from around the world can get the North Face x Gucci Collection avatar items for free for a limited time.

The items include T-shirts, hats, and backpacks that can be picked up at over 100 PokéStops placed on Gucci Pins, which are pop-up shops in select parks and stores.

The collaboration “celebrates the spirit of exploration in select locations around the world,” according to Gucci. Trainers can expect to get items with the North Face x Gucci collaboration logo mixed with nature-related patterns.

The avatar items correspond to real-world pieces that trainers can buy in stores. For more information on availability and where you can find the Pin stores, you can visit the official Gucci and North Face website.

Niantic hasn’t disclosed how long the items will be available for but listed the cities in which you can visit the PokéStops and grab the avatar items. Here’s the list of cities where you’ll find a Gucci Pin with a PokéStop to grab the North Face x Gucci Collection avatar items:

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Milan

Florence

Rome

Paris

Cannes

Madrid

London

Moscow

Vienna

Brussels

Berlin

Frankfurt

Munich

Kuwait City

Monaco

Amsterdam

Doha

Cape Town

Johannesburg

Barcelona

Geneva

Istanbul

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

North America

Toronto

Vancouver

New York City

Los Angeles

Chicago

San Francisco

Atlanta

King of Prussia

Palm Desert

Scottsdale

Houston

Honolulu

Orlando

Paramus

Manhasset

Las Vegas

Beverly Hills

Miami

Tysons

Boston

Troy

Costa Mesa

San Diego

Seattle

Dallas

Washington DC

Nashville

Latin America

Sao Paulo

Santiago

Monterrey

Mexico City

Asia

Bangkok

Hong Kong

Singapore

Osaka

Tokyo

Macau

Kanazawa

Nagoya

Fukuoka

Sendai

Yokohama

Kobe

Sapporo

Hiroshima

Kyoto

Taipei

Taichung

Australia