Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players heading into the endgame stage have plenty to explore. For one of the main attractions, Ramanas Park, there are some items you’re going to need.

One of the most important items to taking full advantage of the Legendary Pokémon available to catch in Ramanas Park are Mysterious Shards. These rare items can be found in both small and large sizes, and you’ll exchange them for slates used to summon different Legendaries in Ramanas Park.

For three small shards, you can exchange for a single Slate. If you’ve got a large shard, it’s a straight one-for-one exchange. Coming across these items is quite difficult, and you’ll need to know where to look first.

How to Get Mysterious Shard S and L in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll find Mysterious Shards when mining within the Grand Underground. This is the only place that you can get them in the game.

You’ll have to have completed the game by becoming champion and have already acquired the National Pokédex. Head into the Grand Underground and get mining, since these shards can spawn anywhere. You can mine along any walls that have a glowing spot, and they’ll also be marked on the minimap.

Mysterious Shards are pink with a yellow spark in the center. You’ll need many of these items if you want to encounter and capture all the Legendaries in these gen-four remakes, so you’re going to have to do quite a bit of mining.

Unfortunately, there is no way to speed up this process. But some players suggest that after entering the Grand Underground from near Ramanas Park, they’ve had more success finding these rare items.