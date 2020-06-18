How to get MORE Max Mushrooms in Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s first DLC pack, The Isle of Armor, added a new feature into the game that allows players to gift various Pokemon their Gigantamax forms without having to collect them through raids.

This feature, known as Max Soup in the Master Dojo, requires you to have items known as Max Mushrooms that are meant to appear around The Isle of Armor’s world.

But there doesn’t seem to be any in sight after getting the initial three through the main story— so how exactly can you get more?

Well to get more Max Mushrooms, you first need to go take part in a Max Raid Battle on the Isle of Armor and beat the raid boss within it.

Once you do that, there is a slight chance that Max Mushrooms will start to spawn across the map. They can only spawn in the caves and forests though, so at least that limits the amount of areas you can search.

Its completely random if, and how many, of them will spawn after Raid Battles and one could spawn after one battle or 20 battles. Theres no real way to tell.

Its completely random, so we advise players to take part in as many as possible on their island before going on the hunt.