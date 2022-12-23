How to get Moonblast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Despite their delicate-sounding names, Fairy-type moves pack a real punch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Moves like Dazzling Gleam and Play Rough work great when your team is up against powerful or legendary Dragon-types. Moonblast is one of these powerful Fairy moves: not only does it have a power of 95, but it also has a chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Special Attack, giving it both offensive and defensive properties.

If you’re looking to teach Moonblast to one of your Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, you may be wondering how you can get your hands on it. Moves can come from a variety of sources, including leveling up certain Pokémon, defeating Team Star bosses, and finding TMs scattered in the wild. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about Moonblast in the most recent Pokémon games.

Here’s how to get Moonblast in Scarlet and Violet.

Is Moonblast a TM in Scarlet and Violet?

Unlike many other moves in Scarlet and Violet, Moonblast is not available as a TM. This means you can’t create it at a TM Machine or find it in the wilds. This isn’t a Scarlet and Violet-specific change: ever since its introduction in Pokémon X and Y back in Generation VI, Moonblast has been exclusively available as a level-up move. If you want to use it in battle, you’ll need to find a Pokémon that’s capable of learning it as it levels up.

How to teach Moonblast

If you want one of your Pokémon to learn Moonblast, you’ll first need to make sure that the move is part of its learnset or list of moves that it learns as it levels up. Some of the more common Pokémon that can learn Moonblast and are available in Scarlet and Violet are Swablu and its evolution Altaria, Gardevoir, Flabébé and all of its evolutions, and Sylveon.

As soon as a Pokémon that can learn Moonblast levels up to a particular level—it’s different for each Pokémon—it will ask to learn Moonblast. From there, you can learn it just as you would any other level-up move. Because Moonblast isn’t available as a TM, Pokémon that can learn it by leveling up are the only ones in Scarlet and Violet who have access to the move, so make sure you think carefully about what impact the move would have on your team’s strategy, especially if you plan on playing competitively.