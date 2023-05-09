Mewtwo is one of the strongest Pokémon in Pokémon Go. The Generation I Legendary packs a punch in both battles and raids, especially when using Confusion as its Fast Attack and Psystrike as its Charged Attack, which is the highest damage-per-second moveset it can have.

For that reason, it’s a Pokémon every Pokémon Go trainer should have in their collection, even if it’s not their main. But how do you get it, and is it easy?

How to get Mewtwo in Pokémon Go

If you want to get Mewtwo in Pokémon Go, you’ll have to catch it in Five-Star Raids. It’s a Legendary Pokémon, so it doesn’t appear in wild encounters like ordinary critters. It’s not available in Five-Star Raids all the time, though. Historically, it has only appeared in them during limited windows based on events. The last one, for example, was between June 16 and July 1 in 2022.

Defeating it isn’t easy. Your best bet is to use Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokémon—all of which counter its Psychic-type.

It’s also wise to team up with at least two trainers. Doing it solo or even with one other trainer often isn’t enough. Don’t forget to use Razz, Golden Razz, and Silver Pinap berries to increase the chances of catching it.

If you don’t want to wait until the next event to catch one you can get it via trading. It will set you back a lot of Stardust, though. The cost can be reduced depending on how strong your friendship is with the person trading, or if you’ve had Mewtwo in your Pokédex before, but it’s still a lot. The highest cost is one million. So, make sure you’ve got enough in your stockpile beforehand.

Mewtwo also has a Shadow Mewtwo form, although that is obtained in a different way. Rather than completing a Five-Star Raid, you’ll need to take on Team Go Rocket leader Giovanni, who uses it as his lead Pokémon.