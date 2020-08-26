How to get Mega Energy and Mega Evolve in Pokémon Go

Niantic has finally revealed how Mega Evolution will work in Pokémon Go—and it isn’t anything like we expected.

To Mega Evolve any Pokemon that has a Mega Form, you’ll need to get Mega Energy, which is Pokémon exclusive similar to how Candy is named after each Pokémon.

Here’s everything you need to know about how this system works and how you can go about Mega Evolving.

How to get Mega Energy

Mega Energy can only be awarded at the moment by completing Mega Raids scattered across the globe. The faster you complete a Mega Raid, the more Mega Energy you’ll get.

There’s no other way to get Mega Energy right now. So once a Mega Raid period ends, you’ll have to wait for them to go live again to get more.

How to Mega Evolve Pokémon

Only Mega Pokémon added into the game by Niantic can Mega Evolve. At the start, that’s just Blastoise, Charizard, Venasaur, and Beedrill. Keep in mind that you can only have one Mega Evolved Pokémon at a time. If you Mega Evolve another Pokémon, it appears that the first Mega Evolved Pokémon will revert back to its original form.

Once you have enough Mega Energy, you can choose a Pokémon you own to Mega Evolve. After you’ve Mega Evolved a Pokémon, the Mega Energy required to evolve that specific Pokémon will decrease from then on.

Shadow Pokémon, however, can never Mega Evolve.

This article will be updated if more information about Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Go becomes available.