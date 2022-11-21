How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Catching and collecting Pokémon has been around for the last few decades and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, anytime soon.

The newest installment in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, proved that diehard Pokémon fans are still among us and there’s a whole army of them.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet brings fans all they could want in a Pokémon title, with new features sprinkled on top, making the game all the sweeter for fans of the franchise. There are features that have been around since the days of yore they just had to implement again, and some that make their debut.

One feature, in particular, is an integral part of the game, making your Pokémon as tough and as dangerous as they can be.

How to get a Hidden ability in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

To get a Hidden Ability in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, firstly, you’ll have to get an “Ability Patch”. This ability patch changes your Pokémon’s normal abilities, spicing them up for the next battle.

To get an ability patch, you’ll need to get involved in Tera Raid Battles. If you complete these raid battles, there’s a chance you might be rewarded with one. Make sure these Tera Raid Battles are at least a 6-star level.

Otherwise, you’ll most likely never get an ability patch as a reward.

Once you’ve been rewarded with an ability patch, use it on the Pokémon you want the hidden ability, and you’ll receive your hidden ability.

These hidden abilities differ depending on the Pokémon you use them on, so experiment. Use it on the Pokémon you play the most initially, and then go nuts.

There you have it, go forth and find your hidden abilities in Scarlet and Violet.