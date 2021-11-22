You can switch things up on any Pokémon in these remakes.

Hidden Abilities are passive buffs only some Pokémon can have.

These can be quite powerful, but you won’t be able to simply find them by catching any random Pokémon. There are only a few different ways to get Pokémon with Hidden Abilities.

If you’ve got a Pokémon that you’d like to learn a secret ability, there is a way that you can do so. There are also ways that you can increase your chances of catching Pokémon with Hidden Abilities.

How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Hidden Abilities can be learned by using the Ability Patch item, or more commonly they come naturally on some Pokémon that are bred. You can also seek out Pokémon with a Hidden Ability in the wild using the Poké Radar.

When using the Poké Radar to hunt, Pokémon with Hidden Abilities will show up in tall grass that is moving much faster and more violently than regular creatures.

Breeding is the most common way to get Hidden Abilities on your Pokémon. You will need at least one parent Pokémon to have a Hidden Ability if you’d like it to be passed down to the offspring. If you use this method, not every Pokémon bred will have the ability, but there is a higher chance than running around in the wild.

Another way quickly get a Hidden Ability is to use an Ability Patch. Ability Patches can be used on any compatible Pokémon to learn their species’ Hidden Ability.

To get Ability Patches, you need to have already completed the game and become the Pokémon Champion. Head to the Battle Park, and within the Battle Tower’s store you can purchase the item for 200 Battle Points. This fee isn’t cheap, so make sure you use them wisely.

Another unique way to get Pokémon with Hidden Abilities is via in-game events. None of these have been announced yet for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but it’s likely some will become available in the future.