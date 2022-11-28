How to get Gold Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gold Bottle Caps are a much-needed item for Hyper Training in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but are notoriously hard to come by due to their rarity.

While normal Bottle Caps can be found every so often in five and six-star Tera Raids, Gold Bottle Caps are in a realm of their own with only a fraction of places to find them in-game.

Don’t get discouraged though, even if they might be a pain to grab, we have done the groundwork for you to tell you exactly where you need to go to find them, so you don’t have to spend hours exploring with little results.

Gold Bottle Cap locations in Scarlet and Violet

There are two places where you’ll be able to find Gold Battle Caps and neither of them is a guarantee, with hours of grinding or waiting ahead of us all.

The first place you can find Gold Bottle Caps is in the Porto auction house far west of the map above the desert. There is a slim chance the Gold Bottle Caps could appear, with rumors circulating it can only appear in the post-game. Just be sure to stock up on cash as it’s an expensive auction when it does finally show up.

Gold Bottle Caps are also a rare reward for the post-game tournament that has you go against a series of trainers one after another. These are a rare reward once again but if you don’t want to be resetting your game over and over to find an auction, you can at least do a few battles here for a chance of one showing up.

Both aren’t ideal though and will leave you waiting for hours at an end for the chance at one appearing. So good luck, trainers.