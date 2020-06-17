How to get Gigantamax Capable Bulbasaur and Squirtle in The Isle of Armor

Gigantamax Blastoise and Venasaur finally join Pokémon Sword and Shield today in The Isle of Armor DLC but before we even get that far, you first need to get Bulbasaur or Squirtle.

While you can grab them through Pokémon HOME or by trading online with friends, if that option isn’t available to you there is only one real way to go about getting them.

Thankfully, the game offers you the chance to get one early after a few hours of game time and both can become the Gigantamax beasts that were added into the DLC.

For starters, be aware that there are slight sorty spoilers here as we dive into how to unlock them both.

Once you complete the first Trial at the Master Dojo and return for the second, you will be offered the chance to pick either Bulbasaur or Squirtle onto your teams.

Note that you can only pick one and they are the only way to get a Gigantamax Pokémon, so choose wisely as you will not be able to get the other at all.