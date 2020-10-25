How to get Galarian Yamask in Pokémon Go

With all the spooky Pokémon roaming around now that Pokémon Go’s Halloween event is up and running, you will need to focus on which ghosts you want to hunt.

Galarian Yamask and its evolution Runerigus have both been added into the game for the first time and are easy to obtain if you plan on playing Pokémon Go at all before the Halloween festivities end on Nov. 3.

You can encounter both Unovan and Galarian Yamask by completing Research tasks for the event’s A Spooky Message Unmasked Special Research. Galarian Yamask will be a bit of a grind, but you can get there as long as you play frequently.

The main way to get the new Ground/Ghost-type that will likely see some decent usage in the Battle League is by completing the Special Research tasks. Galarian Yamask has not been added into any Egg or Raid pools yet, and likely won’t be for some time after the Halloween event ends.

You will have multiple chances to encounter the Spirit Pokémon, just get to grinding those tasks and hope you don’t fall prey to the cursed slab it holds.