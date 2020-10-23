How to get Galarian Ponyta in Pokémon Go

The Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield has just dropped, and Galarian Pokémon have been spotted in the wild. A certain Psychic unicorn has found its way into Pokémon Go, and it can be yours to catch.

Galarian Ponyta will only be available in Raid Battles. You will only need to catch one if you aren’t particular about stats since it uses regular Ponyta candy to evolve into Galarian Rapidash.

Screengrab via Pokémon Go

The event runs for one day from 8pm CT, Oct. 22 to 8pm CT, Oct. 23. Should you miss out on Galarian Ponyta during the event, your final resort will be hatching a ton of 7km eggs since the Pokémon will be added to the pool afterward.