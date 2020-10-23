How to get Sirfetch’d in Pokémon Go

To celebrate the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s latest DLC, The Crown Tundra, Pokémon Go is reintroducing Farfetch’d Galarian’s variation into the wild once more, and it’s quite easy to put them through the knighting ceremony.

Set your Galarian Farfetch’d as your Buddy Pokémon. Encounter wild Pokémon and rack up 10 Excellent throws Watch your Farfetch’d honorably evolve into Sirfetch’d and gain his leek sword and shield

Pokéballs thrown during raids count as well, which could be a quicker option to notch the requisite amount due to Raid Pokémon usually having a lower catch rate and a larger size.

Instead of holding onto your Pokéball and watching the catching reticle shrink and expand, it’s possible to set the circle at its Excellent position simply by letting go. Then, wait for the Pokémon to attack and throw the ball.

The special requirement and focus on precision is similar of how the Wild Duck Pokémon evolves in Pokémon Sword and Shield, where they have to land three critical hits in a single battle.

The event runs for just one day from 8pm CT, Oct. 22 to 8pm CT, Oct. 23. Even if you’ve missed out, Galarian Farfetch’d will be added to the 7km egg pool after the event, so there’s still a chance for you to obtain the chivalrous Sirfetch’d.