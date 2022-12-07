How to get Galarian Farfetch’d during Pokémon Go’s Mythic Blade event

You actually need to catch this one for other content.

There are specific Pokémon that only pop up in Pokémon Go during specific instances and require players to jump through some extra hoops to guarantee an encounter with them. Galarian Farfetch’d is a prime example of this. So how exactly does one catch a Galarian Farfetch’d during the Mythic Blade event?

Most of the time, these Pokémon aren’t spawning normally or appearing frequently in the base game, which leads to a bit of confusion surrounding their capture method, even when they are listed as a potential boosted encounter.

For Galarian Farfetch’d, while it is indeed listed as a featured encounter for the event, it is actually only obtainable through two methods during the current event period.

How to encounter and catch Galarian Farfetch’d during Pokémon Go’s Mythic Blade event

During the Mythic Blade event specifically, players can nab themselves guaranteed encounters with Galarian Farfetch’d through event-exclusive Field Research.

These tasks will be given to players who spin PokéStops or Gyms during the event from Dec. 6 to 11. They will require you to complete one of the following research tasks before claiming your encounter with the Fighting-type variant of the Wild Duck Pokémon.

Catch 15 Fighting-type Pokémon

Power up Pokémon 15 times

This is important because Galarian Farfetch’d is part of the Mythic Blade Collection Challenge, so you will want to catch at least one to complete that. But the Pokémon is also very rare, so getting multiple is ideal.

You can hatch a Galarian Farfetch’d from seven-kilometer Eggs throughout the Mythical Wishes season too, meaning it is available through this method until at least March 1, 2023.