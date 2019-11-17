How to get Fossil Pokémon in Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield introduces many new and peculiar methods for obtaining Pokémon, and the method for acquiring Fossil Pokémon is no exception.

There are four different fossils in Pokémon Sword and Shield instead of the typical two. You can find one set of fossils on Route 6 and receive the other pair from an NPC in the Pokémon Center at a town called Stow-on-Side. It is also possible to receive additional copies from a pair of NPCs called the Digging Duo who will dig up special items for 500 Watts. The duo are located in the Bridge Field section of the Wild Area.

The Fossilized Bird and Dino items can only be acquired by players who own Pokémon Sword while the Fossilized Drake and Fish items are exclusive to Pokémon Shield. The only way to collect all four Fossil Pokémon is to receive a Pokémon carrying the fossils from a trade.

To develop the fossils, you’ll need to bring them to the archaeologist who is conveniently located on Route 6 near where you can discover one of the fossil sets.

The process for reviving the Fossil Pokémon is unique to Sword and Shield as well. You take a pair of fossils and combine them to create one of four different types of Fossil Pokémon. Here are the possible fossil combinations and the result of each mix.

Fossilized Drake and Fossilized Fish = Water/Dragon-type Dracovish

Fossilized Drake and Fossilized Dino = Electric/Dragon-type Dracozolt

Fossilized Bird and Fossilized Dino = Electric/Ice-type Arctozolt

Fossilized Bird and Fossilized Fish = Water/Ice-type Arctovish

The fossil will be destroyed once the Pokémon is created, so be certain about which prehistoric beast you want.