How to get Espeon in Pokémon Go

On your quest to complete the Eevee evolution Pokédex in Pokémon Go, you eventually need to snag an Espeon.

Espeon is one of two eeveelutions added in Pokémon Gold and Silver that can only evolve during a certain time of the day, unlike Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon, which you get randomly when evolving any Eevee.

But if you want one over the other, how do you get an Espeon? Well, there are two methods.

What is the Espeon name trick in Pokémon Go?

The time of day matters for this eeveelution. Image via The Pokémon Company

By giving your Eevee a specific nickname, you can evolve your Eevee into its various eeveelutions without having to hit any Friendship Level, levels, or other factors. You need to change its name and evolve it using 50 Eevee candy.

To get Espeon, change your Eevee’s name to “Sakura” and then evolve it. This makes Eevee evolve into Espeon regardless of hitting certain perimeters. This can only be used once, though, so if you want to get additional Espeons you need to evolve it through its intended method.

How to evolve Eevee into Espeon in Pokémon Go

Eevee-peasy. Image via The Pokémon Company

To evolve Eevee into Espeon the intended way, first, ensure your Eevee is set up as your Buddy Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Once it’s your Buddy Pokémon, walk 10km with it. After walking 10km total, evolve it during the day, usually between 8 am and 6 pm local time, which is a good way to judge if it’s the daytime. You need 50 Eevee Candy to evolve your Eevee into Espeon.

If you evolve it at night instead, you get Umbreon for reaching the same 10km walking milestone. Be sure not to evolve an Eevee with many hearts filled in the Buddy Friendship Level meter, or it’ll evolve into Sylveon instead.