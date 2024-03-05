Category:
Pokémon

How to get Espeon in Pokémon Go

Show the light.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 06:43 am
espeon
Image via Pokémon TCG

On your quest to complete the Eevee evolution Pokédex in Pokémon Go, you eventually need to snag an Espeon.

Recommended Videos

Espeon is one of two eeveelutions added in Pokémon Gold and Silver that can only evolve during a certain time of the day, unlike Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon, which you get randomly when evolving any Eevee.

But if you want one over the other, how do you get an Espeon? Well, there are two methods.

What is the Espeon name trick in Pokémon Go?

Espeon and Umbreon looking up in the Pokémon anime.
The time of day matters for this eeveelution. Image via The Pokémon Company

By giving your Eevee a specific nickname, you can evolve your Eevee into its various eeveelutions without having to hit any Friendship Level, levels, or other factors. You need to change its name and evolve it using 50 Eevee candy.

To get Espeon, change your Eevee’s name to “Sakura” and then evolve it. This makes Eevee evolve into Espeon regardless of hitting certain perimeters. This can only be used once, though, so if you want to get additional Espeons you need to evolve it through its intended method.

How to evolve Eevee into Espeon in Pokémon Go

espeon
Eevee-peasy. Image via The Pokémon Company

To evolve Eevee into Espeon the intended way, first, ensure your Eevee is set up as your Buddy Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Once it’s your Buddy Pokémon, walk 10km with it. After walking 10km total, evolve it during the day, usually between 8 am and 6 pm local time, which is a good way to judge if it’s the daytime. You need 50 Eevee Candy to evolve your Eevee into Espeon.

If you evolve it at night instead, you get Umbreon for reaching the same 10km walking milestone. Be sure not to evolve an Eevee with many hearts filled in the Buddy Friendship Level meter, or it’ll evolve into Sylveon instead.

related content
Read Article How to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go
umbreon
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 5, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Pawmi Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses explained
Pawmi standing in front of a Pokemon Center.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Pawmi Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses explained
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go
umbreon
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 5, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go Pawmi Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses explained
Pawmi standing in front of a Pokemon Center.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Pawmi Spotlight Hour: All event bonuses explained
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 5, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.