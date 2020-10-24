How to get Elekid, Magby, and Smoochum in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

Baby Pokémon are typically hard to come by in the wild, but Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion features a few of the more popular options running around the frozen map.

This new expansion added in the evolutionary lines for Electabuzz, Magmar, and Jynx, which means their pre-evolutions Elekid, Magby, and Smoochum are all included too.

Normally, you would need to breed the evolved Pokémon in some form to get the pre-evos, but in this case, you just need to get lucky while wandering the wild. Elekid, Magby, and Smoochum are all available in the wild of the Crown Tundra, and also in Max Raid Battles.

Here is where you can find them in the wild by wandering around near some grass.

Elekid (Thunderstorm) Giant’s Bed, Old Cemetery, Giant’s Foot, Frigid Sea, Three-Point Pass, Ballimere Lake

Magby (Intense Sun) Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, Giant’s Bed, Old Cemetery, Snowslide Slope, Giant’s Foot, Three-Point Pass, Ballimere Lake

Smoochum (Normal) Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field



Depending on the time of day, weather, and area of the map, you can easily find each of the Johto babies in a Max Raid Battle, and here are the specific locations for all three. These apply for both Sword and Shield, as none of the evolution lines are version exclusive.

Elekid Frostpoint Field, Giant’s Bed, Frigid Sea, Three-Point Pass, Ballimere Lake

Magby Giant’s Bed, Snowslide Slope, Ballimere Lake

Smoochum Slippery Slope, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea



All three Baby Pokémon will evolve into their next stage at Level 30, and from there, you will need to find an Electirizer or Magmarizer to evolve you Electabuzz into an Electivire and Magmar into Magmortar respectively by trading them while holding the items.