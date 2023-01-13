How to get Druddigon during Pokémon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event

If you’re looking for a powerful dragon for your Pokémon Go roster, it’s hard to do better than Druddigon. While it doesn’t evolve into another Pokémon, it has all the strength it needs already in its good stats and diverse move set. It was first introduced in the main-series Pokémon Black and White games, but it didn’t make its way to Pokémon Go until 2021 when it arrived as part of Dragonspiral Descent during the Season of Heritage.

Druddigon is making its grand re-entry into Pokémon Go as part of Twinkling Fantasy, an event taking place during the Mythical Wishes season. If you’re looking to find one for your team, now’s your opportunity, but be warned: Druddigon isn’t an easy Pokémon to come across. You’ll need a little bit of luck on your side if you want to add this mighty Pokémon to your team.

Here’s how to get Druddigon during the Twinkling Fantasy event.

How to encounter and catch Druddigon during Pokémon Go’s Twinkling Fantasy event

To find Druddigon in Pokémon Go, you’ll need to take part in a three-star raid. While not as difficult as a five-star raid, three-star raids can still be tricky to clear. Twinkling Fantasy’s three-star raids can include either Mawile, Druddigon, or Dedenne, so you’ll have to get lucky and find one that contains the dragon you’re looking for.

Once you find the right raid, simply complete it as you normally would and defeat the Druddigon with your team. After you finish the raid, you’ll have the option to complete the Bonus Challenge, which involves catching the Pokemon. You can maximize your opportunities to catch a Druddigon by performing well in the raid, which will increase the number of Premier Balls the game awards you to use in the Bonus Challenge.